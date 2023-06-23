William Richard White Sells 20,777 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CFO William Richard White sold 20,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, William Richard White sold 606 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,426.96.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 640,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,912. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 20.84. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

