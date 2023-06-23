Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau Buys 6,588 Shares

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) CEO James W. Bernau acquired 6,588 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $38,539.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,881.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.72. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

