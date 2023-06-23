WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0197 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.05 million and $234,792.29 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00287708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015859 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

