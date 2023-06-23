Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Cut by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 1.0% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.25% of Weyerhaeuser worth $55,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. 495,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,793. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

