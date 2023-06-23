Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Shares Down 1.4%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 317,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 795,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

Westminster Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Westminster Group Company Profile

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

