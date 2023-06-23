Welch Group LLC Sells 3,623 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Welch Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $44,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94,143 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.43. 76,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

