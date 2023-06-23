Welch Group LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $56.16. 61,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,560. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

