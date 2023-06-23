Welch Group LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.88. The company had a trading volume of 770,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.17. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

