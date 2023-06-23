Welch Group LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.09. 198,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,992. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

