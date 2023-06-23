Welch Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.98. 829,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,809,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.