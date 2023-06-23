Welch Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,076,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,351,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.12. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

