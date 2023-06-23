Welch Group LLC Acquires 10,321 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $41,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 228.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 680,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 100,998 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 391,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,791. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

