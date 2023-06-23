Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,318 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $420.92. 1,232,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,335. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.75. The stock has a market cap of $187.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

