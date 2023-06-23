Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after buying an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,080,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $127.03. 362,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,495. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.41 and a 12 month high of $134.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.81.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,525 shares of company stock worth $8,656,101. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

