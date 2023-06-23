Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 0.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

GD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

