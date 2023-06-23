Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after buying an additional 878,838 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,204.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 729,902 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 310,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,408,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.651 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

