Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $3.41 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.71. 3,792,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,755,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

