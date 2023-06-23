Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 798.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $104.93. The stock had a trading volume of 409,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,888. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $139.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average is $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.