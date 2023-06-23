Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 453.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 54.3% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,140. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

