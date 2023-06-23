Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in American States Water by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American States Water Trading Down 0.1 %

AWR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

AWR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.13. 97,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. American States Water has a one year low of $77.52 and a one year high of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.30.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $161.42 million for the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

