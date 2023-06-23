Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,883. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.86.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

