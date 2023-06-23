Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

