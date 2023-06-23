Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $279.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.54.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

