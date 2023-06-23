Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $149,997,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,269,000 after buying an additional 664,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,180,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after buying an additional 438,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $94.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

