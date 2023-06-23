Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) rose 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.66 and last traded at $58.60. Approximately 2,328,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,933,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Wayfair Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $175,349.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $175,349.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $233,033.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,433 shares of company stock worth $2,572,613. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

