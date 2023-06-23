WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Reaches $153.49 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. WAX has a market cap of $153.49 million and $1.97 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,002,887,404 coins and its circulating supply is 3,319,076,846 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,002,708,608.0015206 with 3,319,047,565.718718 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04630779 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $3,413,327.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

