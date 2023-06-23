Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.32. 361,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,351. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.55 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.