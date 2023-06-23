Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.3 %

WBD stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,838,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,438,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

