Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $925,793.90

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Wanchain has a market cap of $37.40 million and approximately $925,793.90 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,713,597 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

