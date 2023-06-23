Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $3.12 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $86.96 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.12 or 0.00010350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation.

