Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €17.64 ($19.17) and last traded at €17.81 ($19.36). 3,241,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.19 ($19.77).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VNA. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €18.00 ($19.57) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.