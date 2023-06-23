VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $32,285.21 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00352045 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31,868.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

