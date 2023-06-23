Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $5.32

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $4.71. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 16,854,127 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPCE. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 17.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 296.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 574,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 112,309 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 127,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 26,671 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

