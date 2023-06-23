Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.90

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88.90 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 86.20 ($1.10), with a volume of 14410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.75 ($1.11).

Vianet Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.62. The stock has a market cap of £25.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4,337.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Vianet Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Vianet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution for vending machines, self-service, and unattended retail markets; SmartVend, a vending management software system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

