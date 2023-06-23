Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.36 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $107,073.92 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,078.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00285400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.95 or 0.00508499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.02 or 0.00475481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00056328 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003302 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,035,422 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

