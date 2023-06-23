Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.17

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 478185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 63.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after purchasing an additional 329,023 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 108,092 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

