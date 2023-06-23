Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.75

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and traded as high as $19.47. Veritex shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 209,994 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. TheStreet cut Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $996.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at $530,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,713 shares in the company, valued at $246,379.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,252 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,672 shares of company stock valued at $81,523. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Veritex by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.