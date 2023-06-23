Verge (XVG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $605,376.68

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Verge has a market cap of $25.63 million and approximately $605,376.68 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,012.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00289264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00500383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.00454374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00056289 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,971,782 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,971,788 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.