Verge (XVG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $530,790.07

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Verge has a market cap of $25.73 million and approximately $530,790.07 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,085.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00286065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00507592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.59 or 0.00477268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00056309 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003302 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,979,982 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

