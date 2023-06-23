Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CFO Sean Grant Purchases 5,000 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) CFO Sean Grant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,467.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERA traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $762.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -0.51.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.