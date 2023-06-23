Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CFO Sean Grant Purchases 5,000 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) CFO Sean Grant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,467.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VERA traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $762.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -0.51.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period.
About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.
