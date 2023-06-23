Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.04 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $36.04 million and approximately $722,816.09 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00043015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,466,080,669 coins and its circulating supply is 2,466,080,667 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

