Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEVGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.65.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $199.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.12. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

