Veery Capital LLC Sells 867 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Veery Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 137.0% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $193.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

