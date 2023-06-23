Veery Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 560,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

