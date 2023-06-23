Veery Capital LLC Makes New $660,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 481.30, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

