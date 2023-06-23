Veery Capital LLC Buys 11,742 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.1% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BND opened at $72.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

