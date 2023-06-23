Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.97

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 197101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,080,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,585,000 after buying an additional 1,639,283 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth $68,185,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth $65,321,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,865,000 after buying an additional 1,276,256 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

