Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.97

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 197101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.