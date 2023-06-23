Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.23. Vaso shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 20,629 shares traded.
Vaso Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.
About Vaso
Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.
