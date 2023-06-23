Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8,651.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $217.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

